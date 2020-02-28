Pokemon Sword & Shield: New Mythical Pokemon Revealed

A new Mythical Pokemon for Pokemon Sword and Shield was revealed by The Pokemon Company now. Called Zarude, the Pokemon will be a huge part of the upcoming Pokemon movie called Coco which will be arriving later this year.

Known as a Rogue Monkey Pokemon, the Dark and Grass-type Pokemon has the Ability Leaf Guard which will stop it from getting inflicted by status conditions when the weather is sunny. Zarude can also grow vines from its wrists, neck, and feet and use those to treat its wounds.

While it is in the game, you won’t be able to get it through the normal gameplay which means it could be offered up as a special distribution or event. We shall have to wait and see. The Pokemon Company did say that they will be offering more information soon.

The players of the game will also be getting a new Max Raid coming soon.