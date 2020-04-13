Pokemon Sword & Shield Mythical Pokemon Zarude Gets New Move

Zarude, the new Mythical Rogue Moneky Pokemon will come with a new exclusive mode when it is added into the game. Here is what we know right now.

There is still a lot that we do not know about the new Pokemon Zarude but what was revealed this week was that the Pokemon will be capable of learning a new move called Jungle Healing that will be exclusive to Zarude.

The new move is a Grass-Type move that can be learned when Zarude hits level 90. The move will heal Zarude and ally Pokemon restoring this HP and curing them of any status ailment. This new Pokemon will also have a huge presence in the next Pokemon Movie, Pokemon The Movie: Coco. Those that have pre-order tickets for the movie will get a download code for Zarude and Shiny Celebi.

Fans of Sword and Shield are also waiting for the new DLC expansions that will be arriving soon, the Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra which will be released in June and Fall this year.