Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Event: Bring On The Babies

Pokemon Sword and Shield Max Raid event have started and with the event, players will start seeing more baby Pokemon appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens in Wild Area.

From now until the 15th of April, more baby Pokemon will appear in Max Raids in both Pokemon Sword and Shield including Ditto, Pichu, Cleffa, Togepi, Tyrogue, Wynaut, Budew, Bonsly, Mime Jr., Munchlax, Riolu, Mantyke, and Toxel.

After defeating Max Raid Pokemon, players could be getting items like Destiny KNots, Everstone which are useful for those that breed Pokemon for competitive battling. There is also the Gigantamax event which will only be ending on the 27th of April where players will see more Gigantamax Duraludon and Copperajah in Sword and Gigantamax Charizard and Garbodor in Shield.

We are got some additional details about the new Mythical Pokemon, Zarude including its exclusive move.