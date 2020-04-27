Pokemon Sword & Shield: Last Day For Charizard Event

If you are still looking to get your Gigantamax Charizard, you still have one day to do so as the event will be ending on the 27th of April.

The Gigantamax Raid event will be ending soon so if you have not gotten your Gigantamax Charizard, Duraludon, Garbodor, and Copperajah, you might want to act fast. All four Pokemon will be available in both games but five-star instances of the raids will be exclusive to different versions of the game.

The workaround is to join another player’s raid through the Y-Comm feature and you can get a chance to catch all four no matter which game you have. Pokemon Sword and Shield players can also look forward to getting two new expansions in the future including Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra which was set to launch in June while the other arrives in the Fall.