Pokemon Sword & Shield Event: Shiny Magikarp Everywhere

The latest event for Pokemon Sword and Shield will litter the map with Shiny Magikarp for a short time.

While most people would not be interested in catching a Magikarp, the event might sound more alluring if you know that there is also a chance that you might capture a Shiny Magikarp in Max Raids. The rare Magikarp will retain its special color even after you evolve it into Gyarados.

The game will also offer players a lot more nuggets when they take down or capture a Magikarp which can then be sold at a high price at Poke Marts allowing players to get more items from the Poke Marts.

The event will run from the 31st of December 2019 until the 3rd of January 2020 so you don’t have that much time left. Players can also get the rare Poke Ball and Gigantamax Meowth for free now so don’t miss out on that.