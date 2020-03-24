Pokemon Go: Lugia Event Not Happening

Lugia was supposed to return to Pokemon Go this week but Niantic has now announced that they will be canceling the event due to the pandemic.

The event was supposed to start on the 24th of March and end on the 31st of March but it has now been canceled as the company continues to work to keep their fans indoors and not encourage them to go out and play the game.

The company has updated the game so that players can enjoy it while sitting that mode like increasing the daily bonuses and made new changes to the game like increasing the number of gift players can open each day and the 1 PokeCoin bundles.

As of now, there is no word on whether we will be seeing Lugia in the future or if it has been canceled for good. Niantic will probably have to make some changes to their road map for the near future as well but we will have to wait and see what they plan to do.