Pokemon Go Celebrates With Gen 4 Pokemon

Pokemon Go gans can look forward to taking part in various other events that the game will have this month including the Sinnoh celebration event which will be running right now.

The event will celebrate Gen 4 Pokemon which means players will see more Gen 4 Pokemon on the map and in Raids. Players will also have a higher chance of hatching Gen 4 Diamond and Pearl Pokemon from their 7KM eggs. Pokemons like Budew, Combee, Bronzor, Riolu, Gible, Hippopotas and Mantyke will also be hatching from the eggs.

This will also be the first time players will have a chance of catching the Shiny versions of Riolu and Hippopotas. There will also be some new Field Research task that will award players with Sinnoh Stones, a rare item that is needed if the trainer wants to evolve their Electabuzz, Magmar, Magneton and more.

It was also announced that Phyhorn will be the featured Pokemon for Community Day this month and this Pokemon does need the Sinnoh Stone to evolve to Rhyperior.