Pokemon Go Buddy Adventure Explained

Having a Buddy is something that has been in the game for some time now but Niantics will allow players to go more than just choosing one to be by your side. The new Buddy Adventure system will be added to the game next year and here is what we know right now.

With the new features, players will be able to raise their Buddy Level after feeding it better. On the map, you will see your Buddy following behind you. Players can work their way towards Good, Great, Ultra and Best Buddies by playing with it, using it to battle and taking snapshots with it.

Depending on what level your friendship is at, the Pokemon will offer you different perks including CP boost in combat if your Best Buddy is still your partner. The Buddy profile page will also show the mood of your Pokemon.