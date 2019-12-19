PlayStation Now January Will Have Three More Games To Offer

January will be an interesting month for PlayStation Now subscribers as Sony announce the game list for the month.

PlayStation Now users will get some pretty interesting first-person shooting game including Horizon Zero Dawn with the Frozen Wilds expansion and bonus content, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. These games will be added on the 2nd of January and will be available until the 7th of April.

Players can choose to download the games or stream them. Overcooked 2 will also be added to the series but there is no expiration date yet.

While we wait for 2020 to come, players can still get the December games which includes Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Formula 1 2019 and PUBG which will be available until March next year while Persona 5 and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will be there until February while GTA V, Uncharted 4, Infamous Second Son and God of War will be taken out in January 2020.