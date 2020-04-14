Play Half-Life: Alyx Even If You Don’t Have A Headset?

Half-Life: Alyx was released as a VR game. As nice as it was, that also means that some fans will not get a chance to play the game since they do not own a VR headset ut what if you can actually play it without one?

Well, modder r57zone might have found a way for fans to play the game without needing a VR headset. Of course, the experience won’t be amazing but if that is your only option, for now, it is still better than nothing.

The new Alyx mod will lock the character’s arms in front so there will be no need for VR motion controls. This will allow players to play the game using the standard mouse and keyboard but of course, it won’t be as her friendly as the VR version.

Before you do that, you need to set it up first and that alone might make you want to give up. You can follow the instructions here and give it a go.