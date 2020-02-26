Platinum Games Hint At Next Action Game

It looks like Platinum Games is ready to start talking about their next game as Famitsu reveal their next title. Here is what we know right now.

Currently, the new game is known as Project GG and it will be directed by the director of Bayonetta, Hideki Kamiya. According to Kamiya, the new game will be the third entry for this hero trilogy which includes Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101. It will also be his final entry for the trilogy.

He added that while Viewtiful Joe was more of a Kamen Rider, the new game will be their Ultraman. We are not sure how to interpret that but that is what he describes the new game as. The new game will be released on all platforms. It was also added that about 15 ppl are already working on the game right now.

That is all the details we have right now but hopefully, more will arrive soon.