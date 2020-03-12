Planetside 2 New Update Will Excite Fans

The developer of Planetside 2 has been offering up updates for the game over the years but the latest, Escalation could be the most ambitious update the series has ever gotten.

Escalation will come with a long list of updates including some new features. One highlight will be the Outfit Wars which is an all-new competitive end-game tournament for guilds to compete in. There is also the new War Asset system which was added to the game and a new system for OUtfit Wars and Social Sanctuary.

In celebration of the new update, the developers will be giving out a Platinum giveaway event which will be available now until the 12th of Atorl. To get the two free PLatinum items, you can redeem it using the PS3Escalation code

Check out the trailer for the update below.