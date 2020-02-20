PAX East Still Happening Despite Virus Fears

A few event organizers have already announced that they will be pushing their event back or canceling their event with everything that has been going on with the COVID-19 right now but it looks like Reed Exhibitions, the organizers for PAX will be going ahead with the original plant.

They announced that PAX East which will be happening in Boston next week will still go on despite the fact that Sony has announced that they will be pulling out of the show. Sony’s attendance was a huge one because they were supposed to let the public try their hand on the upcoming Last of US Part II game.

The organizers did add that the safety and health of their staff, visitors and exhibitors is their main concern and is encouraging them to follow WHO’s suggestion on how to stay safe in public.

Another event that will go on will be GDC which will be happening in San Francisco next month.