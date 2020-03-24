Path Of Exile Will Rewards Those That Stay Indoors

With so many people now having to stay indoors due to the pandemic, the developer is looking to offer the players some extra bonus to encourage them to continue playing the game and stay indoor.

Grinding Gear Games announce that everybody will now get a free Thaumaturgy Mystery Box which will come with a few cosmetic items. The get it, you need to open the Path of Exile’s in-game shop and the box will be added to your account.

You won’t find it in their website shop so you need to open the game up first. The Box will be available to claim for a full week so claim it before it goes. Every account will only get one Box.

Grinding Gear is not the only developer that is rewarding their players for staying indoors as a few other online games like D&D Online are also offering a special bonus for their players to keep them entertained while they stay at home.