P.T. Silent Hill Player Model Identity Confirmed

Despite being just a demo, P.T Silent Hill has continued to fascinate fans and up to this day, people are still finding something in the game that we did not know. The latest details were discovered by game hacker Lance McDonald.

This is the same person that discovered the horrifying fact that Lisa, the ghost in the game is always behind the character. He now reveals the player model that we were playing as in the game was Norman Reedus which is not that surprising since we did see him at the end of the demo but this sort of confirms it.

Of course, as exciting as this is, we are once again reminded of a game that we will never get as the game was canceled before it actually took off. After the promising demo, fans were hungry for more but sadly, the short demo is all that they are going to get.