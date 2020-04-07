Overwatch: Watch What You Say

You might want to watch what you say in Overwatch especially in Overwatch League as you might be fined for inappropriate messages during the match.

That was what happened to two players that were writing inappropriate messages during the match without realizing that the team chat has been made visible to match viewers. Both Jung-won “Lastro” Mun from Los Angeles Valiant and Dong-jun “Rascal” Kim from San Francisco Shock has been fine $1000 each.

The stream also showed the moment when their teammates inform them that the chat is visible on stream. Since the incident, Lastro has apologized and added that he did not realize that the chat can be seen by viewers although we are not sure if those languages should be used in private chats as well.

Well, this does serve as a lesson to the other players to mind it clean while they are in-game as they are constantly being watched.