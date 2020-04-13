Overwatch League: Getting Team Skin With Free Tokens

If you have an Overwatch League team that you support and want to show the world that, you can now purchase the skin of your favorite team using the free tokens.

To get those, you will need to sign up for an official Overwatch League website or verifying your existing information. Doing that will give you 100 Overwatch League tokens for PC or console. The information that they need for you will be your name, email address for your account, favorite teams and also your country.

Do take note that this will have to be done before the 29th of April. Tokens earn will be put into your Battle.net account by the 6th of May. Players will also need an Overwatch game account and game license on the console and PC.

These tokens will also have to be claimed before the 31st of May. These are also not valid in China and Japan.