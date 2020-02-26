Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Will Be More Immersive

As nice as the first game was, fans can’t help but feel a little lonely in the crumbling world but with the next game, the developer is hoping to bring a little more life into the world.

It was explained that with Ori and The Will, the developer will connect the players to the inhabitants outside of the Nibel forest so that they can see how Ori fits into the larger world outside.

The new game will start off immediately after the first game where Ori and Kuro’s owl hatchling becomes separated unexpectedly and ends up in the Nibel forest. Ori will now get some new power and friends to defeat the evil force and return to their family.

The new Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be released on the 11th of March on PC and the Xbox One console.