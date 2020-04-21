Nvidia GeForce Gets Ubisoft Support, Still Losing Others

The new Nvidia game streaming service did not start off well but Nvidia is not giving up yet as they continue to try and improve their library before the official launch in June.

Right now, Nvidia has confirmed that they have already received the support from Ubisoft, Epic, Bungie and Bandai Namco but they also added that some games might also get removed from their library before the commercial launch.

Some publisher that had issues with GeForce Now from the start includes Activision who had their games removed from the service one week after it was launch. Bethesda also took out most of their games along with 2K.

Nvidia is anticipating that more games will be taken out from the list soon but also added that more could be coming including all of the Assassin’s Creed game and Far Cry games which is already available on GeForce right now. More games will be added in matches next month.