Nissan New Compact Crossover Teased

Nissan might have a lot to deal with now but they will continue to put out new models with the next one heading to India.

There is not a whole lot of details right now but Nissan did release a new teaser image showing off the compact crossover hood, fenders and headlights. From what we can see, the vehicle will have a short hood along with bulging fenders and sweptback headlights. Other details like the shoulder line, windshield, and roof were also hinted in the teaser image.

The model will be heading to India and will also be built there. Nissan also added that this will be their first compact SUV that is made for India. It is believed that the vehicle will come riding on the CMF-A platform and that it could be powered by the 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that will be mated to a five-speed manual or automatic manual transmission.

More details should be coming out soon.