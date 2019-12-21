Nissan Heads To CES With New Ariya Concept

It seems like the CES show is where automakers want to be seen at now as Nissan announce that they will be bringing a new concept to the event next year.

Called the Ariya Concept, the vehicle will come in as a zero-emission vehicle with the shape of an ice-cream van. The vehicle was shown off at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show in October so it does not surprise us that Nissan finally wants to show it off in the US.

There is not a whole lot of information about the vehicle right now but it was reported that the vehicle will be fitted with a dual-electric motor in the front and another in the back and might come with some hands-off driving features.

Check out the video below on what Nissan is looking to show the world at CES 2020 which will be happening from the 7th of January until the 10th of January.