Nissan Elgrand New Special Edition Takes Stage In Tokyo

We got to see a few interesting versions of vehicles at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon including the special edition Nissan Elgrand model.

Nissan announces that customers will be able to order the Elgrand in its Highway Star Jet Black Urban Chrome form starting from the 29th of January. This is not the first time Nissan is doing this as they did offer it for a limited time back in 2018 and fans have been demanding that they bring it back once more.

What separates it from the standard model is the all-black exterior including the grille, jet black fog lamp trim, 18inch aluminum wheels, dark graphite finish and more. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with premium leather seats, tan stitching on the door panels, woodgrain trim, and more.

The Nissan Elgrand Highway Star Jet Black Urban Chrome will start out from $39,000 and will come powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. There is also the 3.5-liter V6 option for those looking for more.