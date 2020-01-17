Nissan Ariya Will Put Z Car To Shame?

We got to see the Nissan Ariya concept at the Tokyo Auto Show last year. At that time, it was revealed that the vehicle will be coming in as a production model and mow, we learn that it will be getting a boost in the performance department.

Based on the IMX concept, the new EV model is said to be coming in with the e-4ORCE twin-motor powertrain that will allow it to be very quick although no official numbers have been revealed yet.

According to Alfonso Albaisa, the upcooming Ariya could be as fast or even faster than a Z car. Seeing as the current 370Z only needs 5.1 seconds to go from 0-60mph, many have suggested that the Ariya could get below the 5 seconds mark which would be pretty impressive.

The Nissan Ariya is expected to arrive as a 2021 model with an estimated price tag of $40k.