Nioh 2: What We Know Now

While some might say that it was riding on the Souls’ game wave, Nioh has proved that it can also use the same concept and idea and become a great game. With the kind of response the first game got, it was not long before Nioh 2 was announced.

The new game is said to be majorly improved. The game will still be set in the Sengoku period but it will be a prequel to the previous game. This time, players will be playing as the offspring of a human and yokai that takes down yokai.

Players will come across some historical Japanese figures including Masakatsu Hachisuka, Maeda Toshiie and more. As of now, the game is set to be released on the 14th of March 2020 and will be released as a PS4 exclusive until November where the game will also be released on PC.