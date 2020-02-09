Nioh 2: How Much Time Will You Need

We are only a few weeks away from the release of Nioh 2 and while the developer wants to continue to keep most of the details away from the public, it looks like they are ready to tell us how long the game will be.

Fans were hoping that the new game will be as long or even longer than the first game. According to Fumihiko Yasuda, the producer of the game, the new Nioh 2 will be similar in length compared to the first game.

He added that the number of missions that fans can expect to see will be about the same this time but how long the game will be will depend on how the player plays it. The first game was an instant hit as players were impressed by the depth of the challenges.

Nioh 2 will be released for PS4 on the 13th of March while the PC version of the game will be arriving later in 2020.