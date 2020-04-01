Nioh 2 Addresses Fans’ Concerns In New Update

Nioh 2 will be getting a new update on PS4 this week that will make a few important changes to the game. Here are some of the highlights of the patch notes.

Some of the changes that players might want to take note of are that some sub-mission have had their difficulty level altered. Some enemies were also changed to make the experience a little more forgiving. They have also increased the drop rate of Smithing Texts and The Art of Combat tomes which are items used to upgrade the character.

A few more quality adjustment was made as well. They also looked into some of the bugs that fans reported like the status effects not getting dispel or the duplication item issues. Of course, not all bugs are fixed but it looks like most of the major issue has been fixed.

You can check out the full patch notes on their blog right now.