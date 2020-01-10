Nintendo Switch To Get Stories Untold Sooner Than We Think

Stories Untold will be heading to the Nintendo Switch console sooner than we think as the developer announced that the Switch version will be released next week.

The game will come with four different short horror experience where players will have to interact with the objects in the game and narratives. The way the game plays and tells its story is pretty unique which explains its popularity.

The game was made with the keyboard in mind which involves a lot of types but that had to change ith the Switch. The new trailer showed how the game would work on the Switch. The game will officially be released on the 16th of January so mark your calendar.

Check out the trailer below to see how the game plays in The House Abandon.