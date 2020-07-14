Nintendo Switch System Update Online But…

There is a new update for Nintendo Switch. The new System Update 10.1.0 will be coming with some changes for the console but do not expect to see any major upgrades or changes.

The new update is not going to be a huge update as the changelog only containing one sentence which is that it will improve the system stability and enhance the user’s experience. We have seen these notes before so we know that there won’t be much to look forward to with that update.

The last few updates for the console were nothing too major as well but it did make some important changes to the game like fixing the credit card issue and also updated the user icons and more. Besides the update, Nintendo Switch fans can also look forward to the upcoming exclusive game Paper Mario: The Origami King which is set to arrive on the 17th of July.