Nintendo Switch: Shortage Days Almost Over

Those looking to get hold of the Nintendo Switch might not have to wait long before stores start restocking them soon.

With the world now trying to cope with the pandemic, the production fo the Nintendo Switch was greatly affected. It also did not help that people that are staying at home are now looking for things to do and are looking to buy a the Switch.

Based on the Nintendo financial result that was released, it looks like the production slow down might be over soon. According to David Gibson which worlds for Astris Advisory Japan KK, the shortage will be over by summer but the title schedule might be impacted.

He also added that the Switch is currently only halfway through its lifecycle which means it would be many years before we can start talking about a Nintendo Switch 2. Currently, the Nintendo Switch console is sold out all over the world and online.