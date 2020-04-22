Nintendo Switch: New System Update Nothing To Get Excited Over

The Nintendo Switch console will be getting another update this week but there is nothing much that you should get too excited about.

The 10.0.1 update will be minor so most people won’t even notice some of the changes that are being made. According to Nintendo, the update will improve the general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience”.

They did not go into detail on what the update will be offering so we are guessing nothing much. This does make sense as the last update as a major one. While the Switch itself won’t be getting many updates, its games including Animal Crossing will be getting some major updates this week.

The fact that you do have a Switch to complain about a meaningless update is good enough as many people are finding it hard to even buy one right now.