Nintendo Looking Stronger Than Ever

The Nintendo Switch was clearly what Nintendo needs to get back on the console war. Since the release of the new Nintendo Switch console and the release of some very popular Nintendo exclusive games, the company has been doing better than ever.

It was now reported that Nintendo’s stock price has hit a 52 week high showing the strength of the company even during a time when it is so difficult to get your hand on the Nintendo Switch console. The success was not only because of the Switch console but the release of popular games like the Animal Crossing: New Horizons which is now believed to be one of the major reasons why stock rose.

With so many people staying at home now, other Nintendo products like the Ring Fit Adeventure have also been getting a lot more attention as people look for ways to stay active at home where space is an issue.