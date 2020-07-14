Ninjala Players Gets Treat To Celebrate Milestones

Nintendo Switch got the exclusive Ninjala game last month and with the game being free-to-play and all, it only took a matter of weeks before the game hit the 3 million download milestone. To take the fans, developer GungHo Online Entertainment has offered a treat to all its players.

Players will be offered 100 Jala, the in-game currency. To claim it, all you need to do is log into the game before the 26th of August. That on top of the other launch benefit could mean up to 400 Jala for some players.

These Jala can be used to exchange for single gumball but you can also try to save it up and exchange it for better items in the future. The developer also promises a Version 1.2 update that they are working on right now which will make some balancing changes to the game although we do not know when that will be released.