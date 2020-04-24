NHL 20 Tournament With Real Players Announced

With the current pandemic, a lot of tournament organizer has already decided to cancel their events while others are choosing to adapt their tournament to turn it into an online tournament. NHL has just announced their new NHL Player Gaming Challenge that will see some real players join in the fun.

All 31 NFL teams will take part in the competition including the new Seattle expansion club which will start on the 30th of April. The tournament will go on four weeks with each team have one or two players competing in the match.

Matches will be played on PS4 with NFL and EA Sports to donate a combined $100,000 which will go to the CDC Foundation for COVID-19 relief. Alex Faust from the Los Angeles Kings TV will be commenting. The games will be broadcast on Thursday and Saturday.

Others like NBA have also held a similar tournament.