NHL 20 Patch Will Make A Few Much Needed Changes

The new patch for NHL 20 will be arriving soon and this time, it will come with a few of the changes that fans have been begging more. The developer have also released the patch notes for the update. Here is what we can expect when the update arrives.

For starters, the update will fix a few bugs like the one where injured players were not allowed to get off the ice. The update will also make AI defenders smarter in some cases like when they over-commits to the puck carrier in 2-on-1 situations.

The weak side defender in a 2-0n-2 will also prioritize covering their own assignments over the passing lane. Goalies were also updated to become even smarter and should be better at tracking the puck behind the net now. Shots will also be better looking now.

You can check out the full patch notes on their website.