NFL To Come To Mobile With “Deep” Gameplay

NFL is ready to go all-in with video games as they have now licensed the rights to another game studio after 2K Games.

According to Nifty Games, they will be working on a new NFL mobile game called NFL Clash which is said to be the first football game that offers an “innovative take” on a sports game. They did not go into detail on what they mean by that but they did say that players will be given an authentic head-to-head football game in minutes.

The new NFL Clash is set to arrive later this year but no release date was offered yet. What we do know is that Nifty is also working on an NBA video game so we might see more mobile sports games coming from them in the near future.

That is all we know right now but hopefully, more details will surface soon.