Next-Gen Opel Insignia Would Take The Stage As A Crossover?

The Opel Insignia was just given an update but according to the latest rumor, a successor might also be coming our way.

It was reported by AutoExpress that there might be a crossover coming wearing the Insignia badge. The model will be more of a mix between an SUV and an MPV model similar to the Renault Escape with better space in the back thanks to the new modular EMP2 architecture, the same platform that a few Peugeot and Citroen models are already riding on.

Their decision to make the switch to crossover could be due to the poor sales that the vehicle had last year with only 67,424 sold compared to the 137,714 units sold when the vehicle was first introduced back in 2009.

It is currently competing with models like the Ford Mondeo and Volkswagen Passat but that will end once the crossover model enters to replace the current model.