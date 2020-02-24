Next-Gen Nissan Qashqai Saying Goodbye To Diesel Engine

With the automobile market so focus on EVs right now, the diesel engine has been pushed aside and it looks like the Nissan Qashqai could be ditching the engine option as well.

According to AutoExpress, the 1.5 and 1.6 liters four-cylinder engine will be replaced by EV engines and that one of them will feature Nissan’s ePower tech while another will be a PHEV from Mitsubishi.

It was also added that Nissan is still working to refine the ePower. As for whether we will be seeing an all-electric Nissan Qashqai, the answer, for now, is no as Nissan is already working on an EV model based on the Ariya Concept that we saw last year.

The new Qashqai will come riding on the CMF platform and is expected to make an appearance at the Paris Auto Show this year. The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander will also be making its debut at the event.