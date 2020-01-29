Next-Gen Mercedes -Benz SL-Class Spotted With Roof Expose

Mercedes is ready to start testing out their next-gen Mercedes-Benz SL-Class model as the vehicle was spotted getting tested out in the open this week.

The automaker clearly tried to cover up as much as they can but it still revealed the body panels and the cloth top of the upcoming model confirming that it will be coming with a soft-top instead of a hardtop.

The decision to make the folding roof seems to be to turn the vehicle into a more practical model. The vehicle will be fitted with an 800hp twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that will have about 735 lb-ft of torque to offer.

We are also expecting it to be offered with a few other engine options like the 435hp inline six-cylinder engine, the 522hp twin-turbocharged V8 engine, and a 600hp engine. The vehicle will also be lighter thanks to all the aluminum parts that it will be fitted with.