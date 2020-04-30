Next-Gen Console To Get New Battlefield Game

DICE has finally announced that they are working on a new Battlefield game that will be released for the upcoming next-gen consoles.

According to the developer, with both Star Wars: Battlefront II and Battlefield V now slowing now, it is time for them to focus on the next game which will be arriving in 2021. While they did announce the game, they did not release much information about the game but did say that the new game will focus on new innovation enabled by the next-gen consoles.

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X is set to arrive later this year. If that plan still stands, those console will also be in the market when the new Battlefield game arrives next year. For now, that is all we know about the new Battlefield game but hopefully, more details will be coming in soon.