New Motorola Smartphone With Stylus Leaked!

Motorola is working on a new smartphone that will come fitted with a stylus or at least that is what some of the latest leaked images are indicating.

The image, leaked by popular leaker Evan Blass showed the back of the smartphone revealing some of the details. The camera setup looks similar to the one seen on the Moto G8 Plus which was fitted with a 48MP primary sensor, a 117-degree wide-angle camera, and two more sensors.

What is not seen here is the stylus that the device will come with. It was added that the device will have the same specs as the G8 Plus and will be sporting a 6.3 inch or 6.4inch display screen. It should also be powered by a 6 Series Snapdragon processor with 4GN RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

At this point, we still do not know when this smartphone will be officially announced but most people think that we will be seeing it at the Mobile World Congress happening this month.