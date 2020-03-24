New Left 4 Dead Game Not In Development

With the Half-Life franchise now getting a new game, some fans believe that we will be seeing more games come from the other Valve franchises like the Left 4 Dead franchise but according to the report, that is not happening.

The developer told IGN that they are not working on another game in the franchise although they did add that they have been looking into ideas for another entry for the franchise. Well, that means we won’t be seeing anything in the next few years but it also suggests that Valve might still be interested in the franchise which is always good.

It was explained that they used a Left 4 Dead level to build Source 2 and that got leaked leading to many people believing that they are working on a new L4D game. Well, that is it for now but we are hoping that Valve would revisit the franchise in the near future.