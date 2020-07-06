New Game Announcement Coming From Greedfall Developers

Spiders will be announcing a new game next week but before that happens, they have released a new screenshot of the upcoming game along with a sizzle reel which actually made us more curious about the upcoming game.

The new game will be announced during Nacon Connect which is a streaming event announced by Nacon. In the tweet, a screen of the game was shown. It is not clear enough but some people seem to think that it looks like armor.

In the sizzle reel, we also got to see more of the other titles from Nacon including Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong and more. Hopefully, we will learn more about that upcoming game including when it will be arriving or whether it will be released on the Xbox Series X and PS5 or not.