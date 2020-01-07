New Alienware Concept UFO Is A Switch For PC Game Fans

Alienware was at CES 2020 where they showed off their new prototype that looks very close to the Nintendo Switch.

Called the Concept UFO, is a concept at this point but Alienware has full intention of making it happen and turning it into a product. Like the Switch, the controllers on the side can be removed. According to those that did get to test out the device at the show, it was reported that the device felt very close to finish and felt polish.

Users can choose to play it as a handheld device or plug it into a bigger screen similar to the Nintendo Switch. At this point, Alienware does not have a release date for us yet but this will be the perfect device for those that enjoy PC games.

World War Z which was used to test out the console was said to run pretty well during the demo.