My Friend Pedro PS4 Release Date Announced

PlayStation 4 players should be happy to learn that the game My Friend Pedro will finally be released on the 2nd of April.

When the game was released last year but only on PC and Nintendo Switch so it is nice to see that PS4 players will finally be able to get their hands on the game. The console version will come with an extra Code Yellow content that will add 14 full-throttle game modifiers and also some new features like an in-game timer for speedrunners, hidden HUD option and more.

The game follows a guy that is friend with a Banana. What makes it fun is how interesting some of the combos are. Players can kill enemies by shooting at frying pans and having the bullets ricocheting off it and killing the enemy.

You can check out the trailer below.