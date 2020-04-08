Mortal Shell New Footage Reminds Us Of Sekiro

The new RPG game from Cold Symmetry, Mortal Shell got a new footage released this week and from what we have seen so far, there is definitely some Dark Souls and Sekiro vibe to the new RPG game here.

The footage showed a parry move in Mortal Shell that looked a lot like the Mikiri Counter from Sekiro. In Sekiro, the game focus on a posture system that would run out and players will then have to do an execute move to do mass damage similar to what the footage was showing.

According to Gold Symmetry, getting inspired by Dark Souls is not something new as a lot of newer games have also been doing that like the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Code Vein. Some of the developers that were working on the game also worked on the Ghost of Tsushima which is also another game that many said looked very similar to Dark Souls.

Mortal Shell is set to arrive in Q3 of this year on PC, Xbox One and PS4.