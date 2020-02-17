Mortal Kombat II: Valentine’s Day Event Announced

In celebration with Valentine’s Day, Mortal Kombat 11 will host a new special event called the Be Mine Tower Event which will go on from the 13th of February until the 17th of February.

The update will be free for all players and will take place in the Towers of Time game mode as suggested by the same. There will be some love-themed modifiers like Cupid’s Arrows, Kandy Hearts, Falling Hearts, Roses and more.

Characters like Kano, Jax and Kitana will also have some new skins, new brutalities and more. You will also get some new module pieces for the fighters. Mortal Kombat 11 players can also look for the start of the right season which will start from the 18th of February.

There is also a free content update called Season of Naknadan Greed that will happen on the 17th of March and the Mortal Kimbat 11 Pro Kompetition finale which will be on the 8th of March.