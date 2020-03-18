Mortal Kombat 11 New DLC Character Arrives

Another new character will be added to the Mortal Kombat 11 roster as part of the Kombat Pack expansion.

The characters are not really a surprise as the developer has already made it clear that we will be seeing Spawn added to the game. His power includes various weapons that he can pull out including cape, guns, demons and more.

If you do not have the pack, you can also buy Spawn on its own on the 24th of March. If you are looking to get the pack, it will cost you $40 but in return, you will be getting six DLC characters including Spawn. The bundle is currently being offered with a 30% discount for PS Plus members. The other five including Shang Tsung, Nighwolf, Terminator T-800, Sindel and Joker.

Check out the new trailer for Spawn below.