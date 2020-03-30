Monument Valley 2 Free On iOS & Android

A lot of developers have been offering up their games for free to keep people occupied during these times. While most of the games that we are seeing are for PC or consoles, there are also some games for mobile devices including Monument Valley 2.

The game, which is sold for $5 is now free on both iOS and Android. While the first game was pretty successful, the sequel was an even more successful. Players will have to solve complex maze puzzles that play around with your mind with optical illusions and obstacles.

Players will be playing as Ro and her young child. While the story is somewhat connected, you don’t really have to play the first game to enjoy the sequel.

Other games that have been offered for free right now include Lara Croft Go from Square Enix which is also available on iOS and Android for free for a limited time so go grab it now.