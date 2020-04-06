Modern Warfare Season 3 New Map Revealed In Leak

Season 3 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is almost here and the latest leaked might give us an idea of what is coming our way when the new season starts.

New reports are suggesting that there might be a new map coming. Data-miners seems to have found a reference to a new map called “Village” in the Season 3 update. The leaked also showed the top-down view of the map and from what we can see, it looks like a brand-new map and not a remake from the previous game.

Another leaked that has been circulating online showed the loading screen for the Village map. The image showed what looked like a forest setting with buildings on fire.

Season 3 is set to start on the 8th of April and will come with a new battle pass along with new maps, weapons, and other goodies.