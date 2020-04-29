Modern Warfare 2 Remastered: Start Pre-Loading Now

Xbox One and PC players will finally be getting their hands on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered now after it was released on PS4 a month ago. The game will officially be arriving on the 30th of April but players can start pre-loading the game soon.

For those on the Xbox One console, pre-loading will already be available while those playing on OC will have to wait until 5 PM PT to start pre-loading the game. The PC version will be available on Battle.net and we do not know if it will ever come to Steam.

The remastered version will feature the entire campaign from the original game with updated graphics, textures, and animation. Unlike Modern Warfare, this will not come with multiplayer as the developer wants both games to have an audience of their own with those looking for some multiplayer fun staying at Modern Warfare.